0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $941,086.75

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. 0xcert has a market cap of $941,086.75 and approximately $25,528.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.01025841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.86 or 0.09579964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051009 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

