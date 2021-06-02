$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $984.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

