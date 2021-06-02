-$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce ($1.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.49). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $278,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock worth $3,365,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $21,503,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,989. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

