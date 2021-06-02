$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $425.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

