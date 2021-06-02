$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.64. 722,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.