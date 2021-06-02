$1.63 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $165.74. 476,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,825. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $165.91. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

