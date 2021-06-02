104,401 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000. Skyline Champion accounts for about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Skyline Champion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 738,616 shares of company stock valued at $33,828,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

