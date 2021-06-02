1,145,908 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,145,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.18% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of AOUT opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.