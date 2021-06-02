14,960 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. FMR LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after acquiring an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.44. 3,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,954. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

