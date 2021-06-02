$174.02 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will report sales of $174.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.28 million and the lowest is $172.75 million. GasLog posted sales of $158.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $764.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.71 million to $765.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $785.70 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $794.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. GasLog’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 233,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

