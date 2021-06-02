184,377 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 1.2% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. 11,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,289. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.