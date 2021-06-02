1Million Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,442.00 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. 1Million Token has a total market capitalization of $434,861.40 and approximately $14,442.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1Million Token has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008346 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000220 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

