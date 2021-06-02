$2.08 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.53. 165,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,378. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.