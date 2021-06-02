$2.54 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $23,741,833. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.17. The stock had a trading volume of 493,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,757. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $341.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

