$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. AON reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AON by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $253.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.33. AON has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

