$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FOX by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

