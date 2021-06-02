205,295 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 205,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,612. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

