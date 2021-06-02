$21.57 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post $21.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.50 million and the highest is $21.63 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

