21,180 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61.

