21,404 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.07% of John Bean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 421,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.65. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $73.46 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

