21,899 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $131.99. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,414. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.