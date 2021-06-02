220,000 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Bought by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $350,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,074. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.