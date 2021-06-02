22,489 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $381,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 18.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $377,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $129.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

