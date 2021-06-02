$225.03 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce sales of $225.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.35 million and the lowest is $213.73 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $148.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $927.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $934.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

