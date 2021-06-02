$225.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $225.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.40 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $877.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $933.45 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $418,276. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $24,251,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.80. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.