$225.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $225.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.40 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $877.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $933.45 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $418,276. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $24,251,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.80. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.