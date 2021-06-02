$242.34 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $242.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the lowest is $226.80 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $88.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $950.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 287,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,125 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 187,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

