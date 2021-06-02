$279.10 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce $279.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $161.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $514.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.