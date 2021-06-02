29,446 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,092 shares of company stock worth $5,969,839. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $117.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.