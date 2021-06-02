$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report sales of $300.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $304.68 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

