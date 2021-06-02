300,000 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Acquired by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HERAU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.