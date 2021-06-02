3,063 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. 21.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $862.51. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $847.05. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

