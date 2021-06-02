$317.41 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $317.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.56 million. Green Dot posted sales of $300.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

GDOT stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,001.00 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,208 shares of company stock worth $3,990,426. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 74.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

