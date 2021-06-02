360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 29th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

