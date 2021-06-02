3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.79. 21,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

