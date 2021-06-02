3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.82. 19,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,766. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

