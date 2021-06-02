$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.25 billion. Stryker reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

SYK stock opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.