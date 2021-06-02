45,940 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after buying an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 169,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 2,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,321. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

