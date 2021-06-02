4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0018

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. 4NEW has a market cap of $108,237.43 and approximately $2,167.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 130.7% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00021272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.23 or 0.01021821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.09428724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051751 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

