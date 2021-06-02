$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

MAN opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

