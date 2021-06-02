$50.77 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce sales of $50.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.56 billion and the lowest is $49.39 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $205.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.86 billion to $206.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

