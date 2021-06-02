$51.20 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post sales of $51.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $208.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.30 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $207.53 million, with estimates ranging from $205.10 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after buying an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 54,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

