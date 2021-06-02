5,170 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Nordson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Nordson by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.13. 665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.77.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

