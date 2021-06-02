5,341 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,429.06. 13,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,280.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,061 shares of company stock worth $92,728,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

