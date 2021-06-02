$58.09 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post sales of $58.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $61.35 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $227.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.21.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

