$580,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $580,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Gevo posted sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

