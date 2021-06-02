$70.36 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $70.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.94 billion to $73.26 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.