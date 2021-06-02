$71.38 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post sales of $71.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.35 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $306.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.13 million to $313.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $289.77 million, with estimates ranging from $277.43 million to $302.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

GLOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.