$8.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $7.69 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

