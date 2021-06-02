A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 29th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMRK opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $606.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.38.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $661,653.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $9,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.