AAX Token (AAB) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $149,842.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01037442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.99 or 0.09721337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00052606 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

